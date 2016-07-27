ALS Ice Bucket Challenge funds help create breakthrough discovery

A breakthrough discovery has the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to thank. More than $100 million was raised in 2014 through the viral sensation.



"When I did this ice bucket challenge two years ago, I never realized in a million years that that money would be helping try to discover a cure for my dad who got diagnosed April of 2015 with ALS," explained Ryan Tiblier.



Tiblier's dad Wayne has become one of the advocates for the disease, but life continues to change everyday.



"It's a very hard disease for the person diagnosed with it, also the family members," said Tiblier.



The donations behind each of the challenge videos added up and dumped enough into the research fund to discover the new gene. They say it's one of the most common genes that contribute to the disease.



"It gives us hope," said Brandi Nickels. "In the ALS community we have very little hope because when someone is diagnosed, it's like a death sentence for them."



Nickels works with the ALS Association and sees how her patients go from living life to quickly losing control of their bodies.



"ALS is like hurricane," explained Nickels. "So as long as it takes me to say those three letters, your life is completely turned upside down."



Right now, they don't know what causes the disease but anyone is at risk. So, the gene discovery that could lead to new targeted treatment could one day benefit you or your loved one.



"That day will come when we find a cure but first we have to find a therapy," added Nickels.



"The ALS ice bucket challenge did a wonderful thing," noted Tiblier.

