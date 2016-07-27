Madison Central Jaguars 2017 Schedule/Results - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison Central Jaguars 2017 Schedule/Results

Date Opponent Score
August 18 Brandon  
August 25 @ Ocean Springs
September 2 Cordova, TN  
September 8 Open  
September 15 Pearl  
September 22 @ Clinton  
September 29 @ Murrah  
October 6 Warren Central  
October 13 @ Starkville
October 20 Provine
October 27 @ Northwest Rankin
November 3 Greenville 

