South Jackson home in the middle of a flood zone

A South Jackson home is in the middle of a flood zone and the woman who rents from there says she's concerned for her children's safety.

The culprits are storm drains that continue to clog.

"She lost a lot of stuff; clothes, shoes, furniture, a lot of other stuff," said Kenosha Bacon, whose girlfriend lives at the home on Fleetwood Drive. "You have five storm drains and one in the front of the house and when it rains, it doesn't have to rain very hard. It clogs up and water just runs over the whole street."

Calls were made to the City of Jackson and Bacon says crews have come out twice but did not fix the problem.

"They came out here and pulled the lid off that man hole, which is still off," explained Bacon. "I took a picture of it; still had debris in it and the debris they did take out, they put it on the grass so when it rained today it went right back in there." Bacon explained.

He took matters into his own hands.

"When I was getting the debris out and I finally got that big log out it made a big whirlpool," said Bacon.

The family hopes a solution comes soon.

"It's getting to be expensive, you know, from the detergent to buying more clothes," added Bacon.

We reached out to the City of Jackson and Director of Communications Shelia Byrd says she plans to contact the Department of Public Works to find out what's going on with this flooding. As soon as we hear back from her we'll be sure to update you.

In the meantime if you would like to help this family you can contact our newsdesk and we'll get you in touch with the family.

