Unsafe sleep conditions blamed for growing number of infant deaths

There's an investigation into a two month old's accidental death. It happened Thursday morning on Houston Avenue in northwest Jackson.The Hinds County coroner confirmed the baby girl was sleeping in the same bed as her mother.

Parents are being warned that their baby's sleeping condition could be a death trap. In fact, unsafe sleep conditions for babies is enough of a problem in Mississippi that a public service campaign was created to raise awareness. In it, it's noted that a baby can suffocate while sleeping with a parent in less than five minutes.

The Department of Child Protection Services said from October 2014 to September of 2015, there were 35 infant deaths where abuse or neglect was proven. A significant amount were related to unsafe sleep conditions and most of those 35 could have been prevented. In some of those cases, the parents weren't aware of co-sleeping dangers. The Mississippi SIDS and Infant Safety Alliance is working to spread this message.

"We're not trying to blame parents," explained Samantha Kalahar, Director of Programs at Mississippi SIDS and Infant Safety Alliance. "We're not trying to make mom feel like she's done something intentional. We as parents were all looking for ways to keep our children safe and not sleeping with your baby is one of the best things that we can do."

The Department of Child Protection Services said there were more deaths where no neglect or abuse was found. But co-sleeping isn't the only danger. A baby should never have blankets or stuffed animals in the crib with them.

"Obviously something like that in the middle of the night they move around and you end up with something over your baby's face," added Kalahar.

The hazards are even greater for babies less than a year old. There are programs available if you don't have a safe sleep environment for your child. You're asked to call your local health department for potential resources.

