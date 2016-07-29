Jackson mayor's forum discusses police and community relations

Members of local law enforcement agencies and the community came together for a conversation about race relations and police Thursday night. The forum comes in the wake of national tragedies involving law enforcement.

"It's never good to group anybody in one basket," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance. "These instances have to be localized."

Chief Lee Vance is referring to the shootings in Baton Rouge and Minneapolis. Those shootings were among many topics at a community forum at Murrah High School.

"Regardless of if it happened in Louisiana or Texas there are those that still judge us by what happened, so we don't want that. We want to keep the lines of communication open," said Sheriff Victor Mason of Hinds County.

Sheriff Mason and other department leaders say it's imperative to keep the public's trust, but some panelists at the forum say that's hard to do.

"When we talk about black on black crime, those blacks that are committing those crimes are getting punished but the officers doing the exact same crime, if not worse, are not getting the same treatment and until treatment is fair there will never be trust," said Maisie Brown, a high school student and a panelist.

The goal was to discuss national tragedies and talk about solutions.

"When I say trust, that don't mean just riding up with a convoy getting out, shake hands and taking pictures. That's not trust, you have to have a bond with the community," said John Knight, a resident and panelist.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.