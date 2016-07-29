Mississippians react to Hillary Clinton's DNC speech

The Republican and Democratic Conventions are a wrap. And the parties are putting their eyes on the prize for November.

Hillary Clinton made history when she accepted the Democratic nomination for President Thursday night. Representative Alyce Clarke admitted she didn't think she'd live to see the day.



"I'm so glad that we got a woman who finally is on the top of the ticket,"said Clarke.



The female factor is at play but Clarke thinks Clinton would fight not just for women but everyone.



"I think what most resonates was the fact that she has done this all her life," noted Clarke. "This is not anything that she has just started. This is something that she's been doing for years."



Meanwhile, Republicans are gearing up for Trump's third Mississippi visit on August 24. For now, this trip will likely be a private event.



"Donald Trump's not just coming here to have people write checks but he's coming here to make sure that places like Mississippi aren't taken for granted," said Mississippi GOP Chairman Joe Nosef.

Nosef doesn't expect the party conventions will have a big impact on voters. Still, what part of the Trump platform does he think will get through to Mississippians?



"There's absolutely no question what resonates most and that is fixing what people say to be a broken government and an out-of-control world to be honest," explained Nosef.



Clinton does not have a scheduled Mississippi appearance but Bill Clinton made a stop in Jackson before the primary.

