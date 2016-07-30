Edwards Police Chief adds 'All Lives Matter' to police car bumpers

In light of recent tragedies across the nation, one local police chief has done something to try and bring the community together.

Edwards Police Chief Torrence Mayfield used his own money to put "All Lives Matter" on the bumper of Edwards' police cars. Chief Mayfield and the Mayor of Edwards Marcus Wallace used their own money to update the cars with this slogan.

Many police cars have some kind of slogan somewhere on the car, such as 'In God We Trust' or 'Protect and Serve'.

Mayfield wanted to add this slogan after events like the deadly shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, along with the shootings of police officers in Dallas, Baton Rouge and San Diego.

It should not just be 'Black Lives Matter' or "Blue Lives Matter,'" Chief Mayfield said. "But Hispanic, Muslim, Jewish - all lives should matter and nothing warrants police officers' lives lost. We want this to resonate far and abroad. Everywhere. All communities should embrace this."

Mayfield says that the police officers' purpose is to protect the public so they are able to go about their lives without the fear of being robbed, mugged or murdered.

"I mean it shows that they are trying to make steps into the right way," said Jivonrick Butler, of Jackson, "But I don't think it's ever going to be a full acceptance or change like it's suppose to be."

Mayfield says he and his department preach community policing, so that everyone would be comfortable approaching officers and asking for help.

"I sympathize with those who have lost their lives after incidents with police," Mayfield says, "And I also sympathize with my brothers in blue that put on a badge and hope and pray that they are able to go home to their families at the end of the day."

Mayfield says that all of his officers agreed and supported the decision and he has received nothing but support from the community after the slogan was added to the cars.

"Letting us know that black lives matter, all lives do matter, it makes you feel free just to see police officers riding around, make you feel free and good," said Von Mack of Edwards.

"'Blue Lives Matter' is not going to be welcome by everyone and neither is 'Black Lives Matter'", Mayfield added. "You are not going to be able to please everyone, but 100% of my officers completely agreed, the Mayor agreed and everyone has absolutely loved it."

