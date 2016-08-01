Civil asset forfeiture goes under the microscope in Mississippi

Millions of dollars are funneled into Mississippi law enforcement agencies every year. The source? The bad guys.

The legislation that was first filed during the last legislative session would have created an easily searchable online database of all the property and money seizures around the state.

That version didn't survive, but a task force was created to examine the issue.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey has bought everything from a tank for the SWAT team, a robot and patrol cars with seized money. His county is in a prime spot to stop drug traffickers on I-20.



"People thought that the police were taking little Johnny's lunch money because he had a joint in his pocket," said Bailey. "That's not happening. The seizures I'm talking about here are hundreds of thousands of dollars."



Yet another visible example is the $4.1 million Richland Police Department, that has a sign reading "tearfully donated by a drug dealer".



"This is a tool we can use to fight drug dealers," noted Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest. "In particular, to fight drug cartels that are moving large amounts of money and drugs through our state."



Mississippi recently got a C- rating from the Institute for Justice, That's partly because agencies can make the seizure with just probable cause. Other states are raising their eyebrows at the idea of seizing property without first having a criminal charge.



"I believe that would require additional laws being passed," explained Guest. "We currently don't have any laws dealing with bulk currency smuggling. Where we have currency alone, no drugs."



Guest and Bailey said the so-called "mules" are usually traveling with either just drugs or just money. Bailey argued doing away with the program would be a mistake.



"I think it's one of the few things in law enforcement that works great," added Bailey. "You're actually taking something from the bad guys and able to use it to do more good."



The legislative task force will hold its next public hearing Wednesday where they plan to have findings and recommendations completed before the end of the year.

