Family, friends remember I-20 crash victim

A community is reeling after the death of a Jackson man in a fiery crash over the weekend.

26-year-old Donald Ensley lost his life in a crash on I-20 in Edwards Saturday. MHP Corporal Eric Henry says the car he was driving collided with another car.

Ensley was driving a Nissan Xterra that collided with a Buick Lesabre that had a tire blow out.

The Buick became engulfed in flames after impact and the driver and passenger of that car was rescued from the burning vehicle by citizens.

Ensley was ejected from the Nissan and killed on scene. here were two other people inside of the Nissan who suffered injuries.

Adrian Mitchell suffered scratches, bruises and torn ligaments in the back of his neck.

"I woke up with flames, smoke in the air a lot of paramedics and I couldn't fathom what was going on," Mitchell explained. "One of the guys who was in the backseat said bro, Donald went through the windshield, and I said that can't be right."

Friends of family members of Ensley are still trying to grasp his sudden death.

"It was devastating. I talked to him not too long before the terrible news," said Bobby Stapleton, Pastor of Reboth International Ministries. "A young man who loved God and he loved God to the fullest."

Ensley was known as a church guy who played the drums and keyboard.

"Bean (Donald) was that cheerleader who was always in the corner and when you hear the right chord or right note, he be like ooooo, that was Bean," Benjamin Cone, a friend of Ensley said.

The crash is still under investigation. Mitchell is thankful to be alive, but he and other members of the community are going to miss Ensley.

There were times I've seen Donald four to five times out the week. We did everything together," said Mitchell "I'm grateful to be alive."

