Super lice discovered ahead of back to school

Just the mention of lice may make you itch. But now there is so-called "super lice" that's resistant to treatment. It isn't a new discovery. But the latest report shows it's spreading.

"Really frightening," said mother Shonda Wheeless. "I would hate for my child to get that and know that it would be hard to get rid of."

The latest Journal of Entomology report showed the majority of states have lice that are particularly tough to treat. It was previously found in just 25 states. But it's now in 42 of the 48 states examined. One-hundred percent of the tested lice are treatment resistant.

"We've always told our children to not share any hats or brushes or anything like that with other kids or students," described Wheeless.

Madison County School Nurse Michelle Ellison said it's where prevention starts. And ultimately, she doesn't think "super lice" should cause mass hysteria.

"The studies not saying that the medications are not working," noted Ellison. "It just means the medications may not be as effective."

That's why she tells parents to follow package directions and do a second treatment 7-10 days after the first.

Schools typically send home letters warning parents if they need to be extra careful. But don't overreact.

"If you hear that your child's class has lice and you just treat your child anyway, actually you're doing more harm than good," said Ellison. "Because there's where the resistance is going to built up."

Mississippi is one of those states where super lice was located in the study.

