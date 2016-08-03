Construction workers injured after jumping to escape burning apartment

Two construction workers were injured after they jumped from the second story balcony to escape an apartment complex fire.

According to JFD Division Chief Cleotha Sanders, the fire was on the second floor of the apartment complex that is being built on Lakeland Drive.

"The roofers were up there working and when the flash fire occurred they tried to exit the roof. One was coming down the ladder and one, he jumped off the ladder and the other one jumped off the roof," said Rodney Logan, Vice President of construction.

Medics rushed the workers to UMMC to be evaluated. They are expected to be okay.

"They were both conscious," Logan explained. "They were communicating very well and precautionary measures were done by taking them to the hospital."

Sanders said firefighters responded to the scene, but when they arrived, they found the fire had been extinguished by workers.

The incident happened on one of the hottest days of the summer. Investigators are working to figure out a cause.

"We are always just making certain that the people are staying hydrated this time of the year and everything has been going fine," added Logan. "This is just an incident that occurred that we work to prevent."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.