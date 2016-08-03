Farm Bureau states case for immigration reform

Farm Bureau is joining in on the national call for immigration reform.

The call was prompted by the New American Economy group, but Mississippi Farm Bureau officials say it's not about building a wall or giving a pathway to citizenship. Instead, they say it's about feeding America.

At Rivers Plant Farm in Brandon, they ship thousands of plants every year. But next month, their staff will triple and those new workers will be legal immigrants -- guest workers.

"Our family livelihood depends on legal immigration," explained Bill Rivers.



Bill Rivers said his business takes a big risk when they pre-book orders, but they've been betting on the temporary help of guest workers from Mexico for 20 years now.



"There's just no way we could operate on the scale," Rivers noted. "The price of the product would be quadruple."



If you're curious whether the call for reform is just a push for cheap labor, Mississippi Farm Bureau said it's not.

The prevailing rate for guest workers here in Mississippi is $10.63 and the farmers have to provide housing for the workers.



"We feel like we have two choices," explained Mike McCormick, Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation President. "We have to import our labor or will have to import our food. The people here in the United States, I believe, we want our American farmers to produce our food here in the United States."



Mississippi Farm Bureau noted that it's not supporting amnesty. Its members just see the need for a more consistent way to supplement labor needs. They got several calls from members this year.



"Heard horror stories about their crops rotting in the fields and not being able to get the labor force that they need to get their crops to market," McCormick explained.

Representatives from the restaurant and tech industries also explained how they have similar issues with the guest worker program. It's enough that it's causing concern for the future growth of the businesses.

