Two shot in west Jackson, one dead

Jackson Police are investigating a double shooting. Commander Tyree Jones confirms two people have been shot outside a home in the 1100 block of Pecan Boulevard.

One of the victims has died from multiple gun shot wounds. He's identified as 27-year-old Kori Evans.

"One of the victims fled the scene on foot and he collapsed in the back yard between Pecan and Aberdeen so that's why you see two active scenes here," Commander Jones explained.

The second person has been taken to a hospital with a leg wound. He is identified as 28 year old Wishund Hobson.

Commander Jones says the two men, wearing masks shot Evans and Hobson using assault rifles in the driveway of the home.

"At this particular time we do not have a motive for this incident, We are looking for any witnesses that may have any information regarding this shooting," said Commander Jones.

We have also just learned from JPD that two suspects fled the scene of the shooting in an older model silver Ford Focus. The suspects were armed with assault rifles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or Jackson Police.

