Auto insurance could rise in the next six months

We first told you in May that your auto insurance rates could soon be on the rise. It's not just the rough roads costing you.

"If you think about automobile insurance, it's really a pass-through of all the costs associated with protecting that driver including the legal costs and the medical costs if they're hurt," noted Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. "So a lot of factors in the rates."



Those factors and risks are going up. So, prepare yourself!



"I'm saying rates will probably go up 10 to 12 percent," added Chaney. "It will happen in the next six months."



Mississippi has high numbers of uninsured drivers. If more folks got insurance, it could help lower what you're paying.



"The way that risk works, the more people you have paying into the group, the less any one person has to shoulder," described Consumer Services Director Andy Case.



The number of crashes is up nationwide, including in Mississippi. That's not helping matters.



"Education for the drivers and asking insurance companies to put in don't text and drive, do the things you should be doing," Chaney explained. "But I don't know how long we can hold the line on that just honestly."



A big chunk of what keeps your rates up? Auto repair costs. There's a push in Congress to allow easier access to generic parts and give consumers the choice. The other major factor is the rising cost of health insurance that helps pay on any injuries from a crash.

The Insurance Commission says it's had requests for rate increases as much as 20 percent. But the Commissioner noted that he has a policy that he won't approve more than one rate increase a year.

