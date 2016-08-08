Back to school events help students in Capital City

This week, students will head back to school in Jackson and local officials and businesses are making sure they head back prepared.

Volunteers handed out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies across the Capital City, Sunday, and kids packed Southside Barber and Beauty Sunday to get a free haircut and school supplies.

"When we was young coming up as single parents it was hard," said Kansas Gray, owner of Southside Barber and Beauty. "So we got a blessing so we decide to give back."

The event helps parents like single mother, Brandy McCree.

"It was right in the nick of time for me because these are not my biological kids, so it's a struggle trying to take care of my own kids and someone else kids being a single parent so it's a blessing," McCree explained. "It's a blessing."

Across town in Fondren, Constable Jerry Moore hosted another back to school event.

"I started this actually a little bit before I was a constable and it's all about helping people," said Constable Jerry Moore of Hinds County. "Somebody turned around and helped us. So we got to turn around and help our youth do the same thing."

Volunteers handed out dozens of backpacks filled with much needed supplies to help kids this upcoming school year.

"We started out at 12 o'clock," said Jovonna Lacy. "And I guess people were still in church so it was kind of slow at first and once 1 or 2 o'clock hit everybody started kind of pouring in."

Finally, volunteers sent us photos of the Terrence Mitchell community school supply drive at North Hill Apartments. The purpose of these events is to make sure students have the confidence and materials needed to do well in class.

"We try to talk to them to motivate them to go different ways," Gray said. "Because most kids look up to us like they want to be barbers so I feel like if we set the trend now then they will do it ten years from now."

Gray says at least one Sunday out of the month they mentor young men at the barber shop.

