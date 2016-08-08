Michael Phelps' red dots are from something called cupping therapy

Scars,bruises, polka dots? Everybody's asking what was on Michael Phelps' shoulders and back at the Olympics.

There's no hiding the marks, but for acupuncturist Jerusha Stephens, she didn't resort to Google to ask what they were. She knew it was from cupping.



"Obviously having it from the Olympians puts it just in the brightest spotlight possible," noted Stephens who is a licensed acupuncturist at Mon Ami Spa and Laser Center.



Cupping therapy may just now be getting its moment in the sun but it's been around for years. It's part of ancient Chinese medicine techniques.



"These days, especially athletes, are very interested in anything, it's non-pharmacological, to be able to help them heal faster and cupping has been shown to be able to help facilitate the healing process," added Stephens.



But it's not just for athletes. It can be for anyone with stressed or injured muscles needing a little extra TLC.



The suction has a targeted purpose.



"Whenever you are getting a massage, you're pushing down into the tissue," explained Stephens. "And cupping actually pulls the tissue up and so it irrigates the connective tissue, helping to get a lot of blood flow through there."



The intensity of the marks left behind can vary depending on the size of the cup and how long it's left on the skin.



But Stephens warns, please don't try it at home.

You may also notice similar spots on other Team USA Olympians who are utilizing cupping therapy.

