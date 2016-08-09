3 new West Nile cases confirmed in MS; tips to protect yourself

We are in peak West Nile Virus season in Mississippi.

Mississippi state health officials confirm three new cases, which brings the total to eight. The reported cases are in Hinds and Lowndes counties.

Health officials say mosquitoes carrying the virus tend to breed from August through October.

“We are in peak West Nile virus season in Mississippi, and all residents should be mindful of protecting themselves, regardless of whether there has been a case reported in your county,” said MSDH Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. "This little mosquito likes to breed in any collection of standing water, small stagnant areas of standing water, ones that have a lot of organic matter in it."

They are active in the early morning or evening hours. Dr. Byers says to make sure you don't get infected, get rid of any collections of water around your home. Look into your flower pots and gutters.

"If you've got larger areas that you can't toss easily, put some larvacide in them, that will keep those mosquitoes from breeding," said Dr. Byers.

Josh Neely is the senior technician at Mosquito Marshals in Jackson and Hattiesburg. He says lately he's been busy treating homes around Jackson.

"They prefer shaded areas they like to be sheltered from the wind and the sun. So if you have a lot of bushes in your yard that's where they like to hang out," Neely explained. "The chemicals that we spray do kill the eggs and the larva. So we kind of end the life cycle of the mosquitoes in the back yards."

Neely says the homes he treats are protected for at least 3 weeks. Health officials want you to take the following precautions seriously.

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

