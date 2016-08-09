Meningitis vaccines not required; recommended for college students

You hear the vaccine arguments most for young kids. But there's another discussion for college students.

Meningitis vaccines aren't on the list of requirements in Mississippi, but it is recommended.

Wilson Montjoy is about to leave for college and he says the meningitis risks were enough for him to agree to the shot.

"You'll be around people that are sick, so you'll catch things that you're not used to," said Montjoy. "So, I just didn't want to happen to catch something that would derail my life and really have an effect on my future."

It may sound basic, but Dr. Joanna Storey said it's true. That's why it's recommended, especially for students living in dorms or on a sporting team.

"Fortunately, meningitis is not a very common illnesses," explained Storey. "But because it can be so serious, I think it's good to be protected from it."

There's already been an outbreak at a U.S. college campus this year and now there's a new vaccine that helps prevent that B strain of the infection.

"That one is newly licensed to be given to kids starting at age 16," noted Storey. "There's a booster dose for the meningitis-B vaccine six months from the time that you get the first dose."

The other vaccine covers four strains of meningitis and can be given starting at age 11, with a booster shot before college.

"It doesn't hurt very bad, but I bet it really stinks to have been meningitis so you should probably get it," added Montjoy.

10-14 percent of meningitis cases are fatal.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.