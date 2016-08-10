Jackson city council to discuss Siemens contract at next council meeting

A local contractor who is suing Siemens wants the city of Jackson to cut ties with the company. The controversial Siemens contract was one of many issues during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Marcus Wallace, CEO of Mac and Associates has been at the past 3 council meetings to share his concerns about the city's contract with Siemens.

His construction company is suing Siemens for breach of contract and wants the city of Jackson to cut ties with them.

"In the city's contract there are some penalties where they could basically shut the project down, withhold 10 percent of the contract which is 9 million dollars and at the time when we came to the city there was 7 million dollars left on the project," Wallace explained.

MAC and Associates was hired through Siemens to perform sewer repair work and install water meters throughout Jackson.

"And to this date they still owe us close to a million dollars in retain-age that they will not release," said Wallace.

Councilman Stokes put an order about Siemen's contract on Tuesday night's council meeting, however, it was tabled for discussion until a later date so that Councilman Stokes can talk to the legal department about the contract.

"It's time for us to look at moving away from this contract." said Stokes. "Giving our legal department to file a suit to let some judges make the determination." "We have problems with the contract. We still have meters in the ground, problems with people calling about their water bills because of the software with a glitch. It's time for us to say enough is enough."

"The legal department requested a little more time to vet and look into the issues," said Council President Tyrone Hendrix. "Should be receiving a memo tomorrow to lay out the things councilman Stokes requested to see."

A Siemens spokesperson issued this statement:

“Siemens remains deeply committed to completing its contract with the City, and will continue working together with the City’s Administration to bring the project to successful completion despite the challenges being posed.”

The item should be on the agenda for the next council meeting.

