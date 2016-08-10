Group of parents intervene in charter school lawsuit

A lawsuit is pending against the state's charter schools.

On Wednesday, some parents of kids in those schools said they wanted their opinions considered.

Southern Poverty Law Center sued the state last month saying charter schools are diverting needed money from existing public schools.

"My husband and I are homeowners," said parent Gladys Overton. "We pay our taxes. And our taxes should support our children's public education whether they are in traditional schools for free public charter schools."

Overton is one of four parents asking to have their voices heard.

"The Southern Poverty Law Center has made a direct threat to our school in my family by challenging how free public charter schools are funded," added Overton.

All of the parents intervening currently have some kids enrolled in traditional public school and others at charters, but said it's the choice that they don't want to see taken away.

"The opportunity alone to move my daughter to a place that wants to help her improve is empowering," added Tiffany Minor.

Jody Owens, managing attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center sent the following statement:

"Mississippi is currently funding its charter schools through an unconstitutional scheme that diverts public tax dollars from traditional public schools. Under the Charter School Act, charter schools receive public funding even though they are exempt from the oversight of the state Board of Education, the Mississippi Department of Education, and local boards of education. A school operating outside the authority of the state board of education and the local school board cannot expect to receive public taxpayer money. The state constitution is clear on this matter. It is imperative that Mississippi fulfill its obligation to adequately fund our schools, not siphon tax-payer dollars from those that are underfunded to begin with."

"Let me be clear; despite what the Southern poverty Law Center says, their lawsuit is about shutting down charter schools, shutting down parents choice for the best educational opportunities for the children," explained Mike Hurst, Mississippi Justice Institute Director.

Governor Phil Bryant sent this statement.

"I am relieved to see an intervention on behalf of parents and children who have turned to public charter schools for an advanced education. Even President Obama supports charter schools for their benefits to low-income families. We in Mississippi should do no less."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.