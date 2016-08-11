MHP explains how they enforce rules of the road for commercial vehicles

Troopers got a new perspective from the passenger side of designated trucks. It's part of an enforcement campaign that Mississippi Highway Patrol started in 2014.

"We're not trying to pick on anybody, we're just trying to get you home safe," explained Director of the Motor Carrier Division Captain Scott Carnegie.

If you look at the numbers as of June 2016, there are more commercial motor vehicles inspections than there are for car and truck citations. So, it's not just about the drivers around the trucks.

Some states have reduced speed limits for commercial drivers. Mississippi doesn't. MHP said that makes it even more important to remind drivers of this fact.

"The biggest thing is their stopping distance because of their weight and inertia and how hard it is for them to stop," noted Carnegie. "They can't stop like a pick up or a car."

Here's the thing, even the trucks don't all play by the same rules. If they're "intrastate" and staying within state lines, they can use a phone.

"But they have to stay under the state law, under the texting law," explained Carnegie.

"Interstate" drivers that are crossing state lines are held to the federal standards as it relates to phone use.

"They have to use hands free and supposed to only use one button to talk on the phone," Carnegie said.

Last year, 65 of the 1,671 total crashes involving commercial motor vehicles in Mississippi were deadly.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

