Boy seriously injured in Spillway crash back home

A 4-year-old boy, seriously injured in a Memorial Day crash, is finally back home with his family.

Taylor Hartwell endured a traumatic experience Memorial Day weekend. His parents' car was rear-ended in a chain reaction pile-up on the Spillway.

His parents, who are hearing impaired, say a dark colored Chrysler never slowed down and slammed into their car.

"The first four weeks I mean I keep telling everybody that I wish it was me and not my son but the power of prayer, everybody's been praying, everybody's been supporting us," said Kat Hartwell, Taylor's mother.

Taylor suffered a skull fracture, swelling of the brain and was in a coma.

"Going back and forth everyday it kind of hurts inside because you don't want to have someone of your own in the hospital," Jason Hartwell, Taylor's father explained.

Months later and he is almost fully recovered.

"He was able to remember his numbers, his colors and people he knows," Kat Hartwell said.

"He will progress as time goes. It's been an amazing recovery for him. I'm just ready for him to walk again," said Jason Hartwell.

The Hartwell's daughter Maddie was also hurt, but she's doing well too. The family says they are thankful to have everyone back home together.



"As a mother I'm just happy he's home I don't have to worry about the hospital anymore," Kat Hartwell said.

They are now focused on getting little Taylor back to where he use to be.

"The day he came home I had a big smile on my face because it was happy having your family as a whole," said Jason Hartwell.

Reservoir Police Chief Perry Waggoner says the driver faces criminal traffic charges, but he was not arrested due to the misdemeanor nature of the charges and because the driver was also injured.

