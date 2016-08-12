Southwest Mississippi is struggling with flooding effects

The rain keeps falling in Southwest Mississippi and the list of road closures is growing. The rising waters flooded roads in a matter of minutes and made getting from point A to point B difficult for most folks.

"We've had to put some fireman law enforcement men's lives in jeopardy just to get to these people," said AMR Operations Supervisor William Cam Sharp.

There were several water rescues in Amite County. Crews said the car tried to make it across a flooded road but the rushing water drifted the car into a flooded pasture.

"Two females that are very lucky that they were scene prior to going underwater," noted Sharp.

Officials said Amite County was essentially landlocked as of Friday afternoon. Everything on the West side of the county flooded and it was limited access along the other borders.

"A lot of water has dropped in a little amount of time," said Sharp.

Amite County's emergency management director said things seemed to be calming down as of around 6:00 Friday night.

Pike County was struggling with the same problems.

"I went to work and it rained so bad they sent us home at 9:00 so we could get back home because so many people with so far away from the job," said Isiah Taplin.

Rushing water was too much for one road in Osyka that had to close. The water completely washed out a portion of the road. Others were just covered.