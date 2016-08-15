Police: Madison fight, stabbing likely connected

Madison police are investigating two violent incidents in Madison over the weekend and they say they are most likely connected.

Police have identified and sent three teens to Madison youth court, but they say there will likely be more arrests or referrals as police investigate further. The stabbing incident that happened Saturday is considered closed after they arrested a girl they say is responsible. They don't expect any more arrests in that particular case.

The two situations involved teens violently fighting at a public park, and also a stabbing.

The first incident happened at Liberty Park Saturday night. Officers responded to the Park around 7:55 p.m. Upon arrival, the group of teens had already dispersed.

Derrick McNealy of Madison was shocked something like this happened so close to where he lives.

"I haven't seen anything like that, I mean I was just really surprised I just haven't, quite violent," said McNealy. "You like to think people can talk things out. I think social media may also be playing a role because I think people get real insensitive when they talk to each other over social media and I think they let their emotions get out of the way."

Madison Police Captain Kevin Newman says investigators are still trying to identify those involved in this fight.

No arrests were made Saturday night, but police have identified some involved and have referred them to youth court, with hopefully more to come.

"Talk or something," said Adrian Rivera of Madison. "If y'all want to fight take it somewhere else but not to the public where you have little kids walking around and all."

Around 9:15 Saturday night, a 20-year-old stabbing victim showed up at the Madison Police Department. Madison Police say he was stabbed in the chest by a 17-year-old girl at a private residence. Medics transferred the victim to University Medical Center.

This all stemmed from a fight between the two at a house party. The suspect turned herself into the Madison Police Department.

"Parents need to be more alert about their kids now and days," Rivera said.

Madison Police say both incidents are possibly related.

