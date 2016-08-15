MS Insurance Commissioner stressed the importance of reviewing flood insurance

Major events like Baton Rouge put things into a different perspective and now is a good time to check into what kind of flood coverage your family has.

Loritta Watkins doesn't have flood insurance because of the costs, but scenes like the ones coming out of Louisiana are making her rethink things.



"When I see it, it just makes you want to be like well dang, what do I do if I don't have it or if that happens to me?" explained Watkins. "What would I do? What would happen to me? What would I go through?"



The Mississippi Insurance Commissioner's office warned that you shouldn't assume the federal government would step in and cover your losses. If it's declared a federal disaster, they'll help, but only to a certain point.



"Very crude conditions, because like I said, they're only providing financial assistance that is necessary to resume living there," described Andy Case, Consumer Services Director. "That doesn't include flooring - that's cooking utensils, a place to cook, an appliance and a place to sleep."



Commissioner Mike Chaney noted that it's not just catastrophic events that should make you think twice on getting coverage.



"Falling rain that raises water in creeks and rivers and streets where the culverts are stopped up is not covered, unless you have flood insurance," Chaney said.



It's easy to find your risks by entering your address here.

But rising waters would be a worst nightmare for Watkins.



"It would be devastating," added Watkins. "It would be very devastating if I lose everything because there's no way of getting it back."

If your house has ever flooded before, there's a good chance you could have a repeat - even decades down the road.

