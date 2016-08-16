Suspect in deadly hit and run denied bond

50-year-old William Gilbert was denied bond in court on Wednesday.

He has been charged with two counts of culpable negligent homicide in addition to the charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Two teenagers lost their lives in the hit-and-run accident that happened on Friday night. 15-year-old Promise Hampton and 13-year-old Bryan Jones were hit and killed by a Jeep Cherokee on Northside Drive near Del Rosa Street.

"She was a happy go lucky child, fun to be around. Always a jokester," said Phyllis Thomas, Promise's great aunt. "She loved to fish with her granddaddy. She loved family."

Jackson Police say initially Gilbert left the scene, but later turned himself in to Jackson Police.

A judge arraigned him Monday and the families are not pleased with the felony leaving the scene charge against him or the bond amount.

"This man got a $25,000 bond for killing two children and it was witnessed, by the people at that restaurant and people at the houses," added Thomas. "I want justice for my family, I want justice for Promise, a sweet spirit, and you wonder who could be so mean, why didn't you stop?"

"This case is still under investigation," said Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones. "We do look forward to more charges once we have concluded our investigation and we deem it necessary to pursue more charges, but at this point that's where we are."

"OK, if it's felony fleeing what was he fleeing from?" asked Thomas. "What were those two bodies on the ground? A 13 and 15-year-old bag of trash. That's my question to him and the whole law enforcement."

A vigil is set for both victims Thursday at 7 p.m. near the scene where this accident happened.

Funeral arrangements for both victims are pending.

This investigation is ongoing.

