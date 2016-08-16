JPD officer fired after "disturbing" video with teenager

A Jackson police officer has been fired after a video began circulating on social media showing him coming onto a teenager while on patrol.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones confirmed with WLBT on Wednesday afternoon that Officer Darryl Stasher had been terminated from his position with the department.

The Jackson Police Department launched an investigation into the incident on Tuesday.

The video was sent to the WLBT newsroom several times and the woman in the video told us that she is 17-years-old.

Here is a transcript of the conversation, caught on cell phone video:

Female: Man, I ain't scared to [expletive] with nobody what you talking about?

Officer: Okay, well why you acting like you can't go to the room? Ain't nobody going to know what we doing in the room. I'm going to take care of you, so.

Female: You can take care of me but I don't go to rooms.

Officer: Okay, where the hell you go? How do you do grown folk stuff then?

Officer: Oh so you sayin you ain't [expletive]?

Female: I don't [expletive].

"Chief Vance finds this video to be very disturbing," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "He has a zero tolerance policy for any type of behavior that is obviously displayed on this video itself."

On Tuesday, the officer lost possession of his badge, gun and patrol car and was reassigned to administrative duties. Vance says this behavior is not accepted in his department.

"The officer has been identified as Darryl Stasher," Jones said. "He is a member of the Jackson Police Department's Patrol Division. He's been employed 8 years."

Jones says that no one has come forward to file a complaint with the department.

"This is not a representation of the Jackson Police Department," Jones added. "Nor how officers are suppose to conduct themselves in public venue."

