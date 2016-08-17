Local organizations help flooding victims in Baton Rouge

The Community Service Division of the Hinds County Sheriff's Department hosted donation drives the past two days for families affected by the floods in Louisiana.

RELATED: Louisiana flooding victims now struggling with where to live

Wednesday, members of the Hinds County Sheriff's Office Community Service Task Force and Friends of Fallen Riders collected non perishable items for the flood victims in Baton Rouge.

"You just never know when it can be you," said Sergeant Kenny Bryant of the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. "I mean, we sit right on the border of the Pearl River and at any given day the Pearl River can say I'm going to flood, so we just pray that never happens here."

RELATED: Louisiana governor declares state of emergency over flooding



The truck filled up with generous donations from community members. This is the second day for the effort. Members of both groups collected items at the Kroger on I-55 Frontage Road Tuesday.

The drive particularly touched Sheramey Dalosure, from Livingston Parish, whose family lost everything.

"My family lost their houses their vehicles, and it's been devastating to the community to the state period just because the water came out of nowhere," she said.

She was in Mississippi to hear evangelist Clayton Jennings. She wasn't sure if she was going to attend once the flooding started in her neighborhood.

"Went to my mailbox today for the first time, was able to get there and this was in my mailbox. Not today Satan, so that was definitely the Lord Saying yes go, get your food," Dalosure said.

She says the kind act shown Wednesday by organizations in Mississippi really means a lot to her and her family.

"This really hit home, to travel to a different state and then see you guys help our state and community. It is amazing, touching and thank you, thank you so much for doing what you do," she explained.

Members of the Hinds County Sheriff's office Community Service Task Force will travel to Baton Rouge Friday morning to deliver the items.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.