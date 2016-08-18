Vigil held for hit and run victims

Strong emotions filled a candlelight vigil for two teens killed last week in a hit and run accident.

Promise Hampton and Bryan Jones were walking on Northside Drive and Del Rosa when they were struck by a Jeep Cherokee last Friday night. Their families, friends, members of Friends of Fallen Riders and the Hinds County Sheriff's Department gathered to remember the lives of the two teens.

"Cheerful, she always told jokes and everything," said Angel Adams, Promise's older sister. "We spent so much time together and I'm sad because I couldn't spend those last moments with her."

"Nobody likes to see a young life taken tragically like this. It's sickening," said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason. "People need to be cautious that children are playing. It's sad. These children were on the sidewalk so you can't drink and drive if that was the story, so they just need to be mindful and follow the rules of the road."

Hampton's grandfather, James Hampton, says Promise holds a special place in his heart. The two loved fishing together.

"I had just taken her fishing the week before she was killed but you know I'm going to miss my fishing buddy because she wasn't only my fishing buddy," said Hampton. "She was my heart, and she was my grandchild and I did really love her."

Jackson police upgraded charges for the man accused of hitting and killing both teens to culpable negligent homicide this week. Although someone is being charged for the crime, both families say it doesn't replace the heartache of losing their loved ones.



"We all knew him for almost 20 years. He watch my granddaughter grow up. I don't have hard feelings for the man but what he did was wrong," said Hampton.

Both teens will be laid to rest this weekend.

