Copiah County man found dead inside home

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones said officials are investigating the death of a man who was found dead inside his home Sunday morning.

Sheriff Jones said 59-year-old Tommie Lee Fulgham, of Hazlehurst, was found dead by a family member.

Jones said officers were called to Fulgham's Hazlehurst home, located at 1096 Hansen Road around 9 a.m.

"They were planning a family gathering," Jones said. "His nephew went up to his house, found the door open and found (Fulgham) that way and called us."

Jones said Fulgham's injuries appeared to be blunt force trauma with some type of object. Officials say they believe he was murdered.

"He sustained injuries to his head and some to his body," Jones added. "We believe he knew his attacker. It was a tremendous struggle."

Beaverick Fulgham, the victim's brother, is still in disbelief.

"I walked up to the front porch and seen the door was slightly open. I could see my brother laying right there at the front door in a puddle of blood," Fulgham said. "That's a killing that didn't have to happen, if you're going to rob somebody get the money go ball out because you going to get caught. Now you gonna get caught with robbery and murder."

Fulgham believes his brother was also robbed of $3,000.

Sheriff Jones said authorities are searching for a suspect in Fulgham's death.

"He helped people and he would loan people money," the victim's brother said. "You know if you paid him back, he would loan you money, cool people."

The Copiah County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers 601-355-8477.

