Warren County Deputy involved in two vehicle crash

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
EDWARDS, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Warren County Deputy was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on I-20 near Edwards. 

According to Corporal Eric Henry with MHP, the deputy was sitting in his car on the side of the road on I-20 westbound when a Chevrolet Tahoe, traveling westbound, hit the back of the deputy's car, before overturning.

Corporal Henry says the driver of the Tahoe has been identified as 49-year-old Tim McNair. The deputy, Avery Holiday, is a 30-year veteran with law enforcement.

The driver of the Tahoe was distracted trying to pick up something in the SUV that he had dropped. Corporal Henry says this accident should remind people to pay attention on the road at all times.

"It could have been a lot worse than it was. We're thankful that it didn't. We just want the public to be careful when they are out here driving. Don't be texting and driving, don't be distracted because these are the things that result when you do that," Corporal Henry said.  "Both people made it out okay. Nothing life threatening. Everybody is expected to recover."

The Deputy was taken to Merit Health in Vicksburg with minor injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured. 

