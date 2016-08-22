Why it's important to go through organizations to help flood victims

There's a growing list of needs as Mississippi and Louisiana flood victims start to clean up.The Magnolia State has dealt with its fair share of disasters and the need for organizing volunteers always becomes an issue.

Some of the needs may seem pretty basic things like cases of water, but how do you know who needs them and where it's needed most?

That's where these organizations come into play and help the funnel those resources exactly where they're needed most.

"We don't need volunteers to self deploy," explained Warren Miller, President of Mississippi Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. "We need for them to be coordinated."

Mississippi's resources are being focused on the small town of Crosby, because the damage didn't meet the threshold for a federal disaster declaration.

The state has set up a website where you can donate money or sign up to volunteer.

"Dollars can be carried further because people who are on the ground assessing the need know exactly where those dollars need to go," noted Allison Washington with Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service.

There are several organizations that train their volunteers on how to handle disaster zones.

"Mississippi's recognized for giving and volunteerism spirit but we want to make sure that as people are going to help, that they are not creating problems by becoming part of the problem," explained Miller.

And they'll need to keep training more as the latest round of recovery continues.

"It's going to be long," Miller added. "The immediate responders or volunteers with our affiliated organizations are going to need relief."

