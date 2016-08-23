College remediation costing Mississippi millions

The state is shelling out millions for students to play catch up after high school.

Last fall, 74% of first time freshmen required remediation.

"Those are students that are coming in from high school that are simply not prepared," explained Dr. Andrea Mayfield, Mississippi Community College Board Executive Director.

Remediation courses aren't for credit. Because of that, they don't count towards graduation.

"Students who are required to take one of more remedial courses often have up to four or five hoops to jump through before they get to college level," noted Mayfield.

It costs the state $35 million a year to offer the remedial courses - $25 million of that is at the community college level.

"The state has paid for education at K-12," added Mayfield. "And now they're having to, in essence, pay for the remediation of students should be already prepared."

The state's community colleges are considering a co-requisite system. It would provide some credit while catching the students up in their weak subjects.

"I think given time, they're going to tackle this problem," noted Ann Hendrick, Get2College Director.

Get2College is a resource for students planning their first college steps.

Hendrick says she's encouraged by the partnerships to change the statistics.

"There's a lot of change that's happened in the last two years and I really think it's good news," Hendrick said. "For example, the Mississippi Department of Education has really turned their focus to college and career readiness."

