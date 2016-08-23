Hinds County supervisors finance roadwork for Jackson

Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber announced eight roads will be resurfaced in the city, thanks to an inter-local agreement with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors put up $5 million dollars for this project. Roughly $2.8 million will be used for roads in the city of Jackson.

District 1 supervisor Robert Graham says for months he's been trying to get roads in his district repaved, but ran into road blocks by the city of Jackson. He says he filed a motion to have this work done nearly two years ago.

"The city of Jackson did not put one penny into neither one of these streets being paved that was all done on a motion made by me. I feel comfortable saying that because I'm the person who made the motion," Supervisor Graham explained. "We could have had these streets paved 6 months ago, but the president of the administration did not want us to put up a signs saying we were doing the streets, so between that time apparently they've seen the light."

The streets approved for resurfacing include: Valley North Boulevard, Hanging Moss Road, Adkins Boulevard, Sedgwick Drive, Lakeover Road, Forest Avenue, Berwood Drive and Beasley Road.

Mayor Yarber says the streets are prioritized based on city data, infrastructure and economic development. He says the reason for the delay is because his administration is making sure it's done right.

"We understand that people are frustrated with delays but we also understand that we will much rather do this the right way than to be having the same conversations in 5 years, so it's our effort to make sure that due diligence is done to respect tax payer dollars," said Mayor Yarber.

The work should be done by next Spring.

