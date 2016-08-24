Wednesday's Child - Kalvin

10 year old Kalvin is one of two boys in a sibling group of four. Kalvin is hoping for a forever family on this week's Wednesday's Child who enjoys the outdoors and driving anything with four wheels.

If it is on wheels Kalvin is a fan.

Kalvin said, “ride my bicycle.”

Kalvin says he likes playing basketball, going to the park and playing with games. He also named one other thing.

Kalvin told us, “watch TV”.

Kalvin is in special education classes. His social workers say he tends to act out at school when he cannot do his work. But he does try and he enjoys helping others.

Kalvin has been in the same foster home for the last 3 years. He says if he could have one wish he knows what that would be.

Kalvin said, “I wish I was old enough to drive a truck.”

He also knows that he wants to be adopted with his sisters and brother.

Kalvin explained, “a nice family.”

Kalvin and his siblings agree they would rather wait to be adopted together, than to have a home now where they are separated.

For more information you can call the Mississippi Adoption Resource Exchange at 1-800-821-9157.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.