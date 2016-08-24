Search continues in Vicksburg for missing truck driver

The search continues for a dump truck operator in Vicksburg who vanished in the Mississippi River while on the job.

On Friday, August 26, Warren County's Sheriff Martin Pace says he has crews still searching for the driver of the truck that fell into the MS River earlier this week.

Several sheriff's boats are in the water today and Civil Air Patrol is also helping with the search.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at Florida Marine Transporters company on Warrenton Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says this is now a recovery mission. Authorities have not positively identified him, but his collegues say he is Michael Collins, a subcontractor from the Vicksburg area in his early 20s.

Collins was waiting for rocks to be loaded onto his truck, when the vehicle rolled into the river and he went underwater.

Wednesday, authorities recovered his truck and transferred it form the accident site to be processed for this investigation.

Members of a commercial salvage company dive team and wildlife, fisheries and parks have been combing the Mississippi River all day Wednesday for Collins but have come up short.

"The tragedy of this type of recovery operation is not knowing exactly where. It's not like it's a still body of water where you can isolate the location although we know where he went down the current is so strong and many times unpredictable it can really expand your search area dramatically," said Sheriff Martin Pace with the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Vicksburg Police is handling the actual accident investigation. We will keep you updated on any new information.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved