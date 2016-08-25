Trump draws big crowd at the Mississippi Coliseum

Donald Trump returned to Mississippi Wednesday. It was the third time he's visited the state this campaign season. He started with a private fundraiser that was $1,000 per ticket. That was followed by a public rally at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Trump is making a deliberate plea to minority voters while taking his attacks on Hillary Clinton to a new level.

"Hillary Clinton is a bigot who sees people of color only as votes," said Trump.

Trump's ideas of "taking back the country" are now being refueled by someone from across the pond. He shared the stage with Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage.

"You can beat the pollsters. You can beat the commentators. You can beat Washington," said Farage.

The crowd responded well to Farage. But as expected, big cheers came after mentions of topics like jobs.

"I will be the greatest jobs president God ever created," noted Trump.

National security and immigration both sparked USA chants. While, several references to Hillary Clinton were met with chants of "lock her up".

Several of those who arrived to the rally early still cite immigration as a big reason they're on the Trump train.

"We have to a hundred percent get to eliminate the bad seeds of the immigrants first, the guys that have created crime," noted supporter Michael Black.

"I think everybody that comes into a country should obey the laws of that country," added naturalized U.S. citizen Graciela Cuevas.

Trump didn't make any references to the "wall" in this speech. Instead, he stuck with how his immigration plan would keep the best interest of US citizens in mind.

