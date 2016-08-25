Mixed reactions to Trump calling Clinton a bigot

The private fundraiser that preceded Wednesday's rally in Jackson raised almost $1.4 million dollars for Donald Trump.

Businessman and civil rights leader Charles Evers likes Trump's honesty.

"I don't know what the problem is with him," said Evers who is a Trump supporter.

But Trump took his jabs against Hillary Clinton to a new level while in Jackson Wednesday. He said, "Hillary Clinton is a bigot." We asked Evers if Trump took it too far calling Clinton a bigot.



"I don't know if she's a bigot or not," Evers noted. "What does he mean by bigot? I went to Alcorn we don't know what the word bigot means. All I knows that she has not included many blacks in her organizations. That's all I can say."



Here's what the state's Democratic party chair thinks.



"Listening to speeches through the past months I think a lot of people just take it that that's gonna happen and then they move on," explained Democratic Party Chairman Bobby Moak.



The state's Republican party chair admits he wouldn't have used that word but understood the point.



"I think sometimes better explaining what you mean rather using some words that are eye catching,"added chairman Joe Nosef. "Maybe some political experts would tell me I'm wrong. But I think what he means is she takes some votes for granted."

One clip of a lady seemingly gasping at the remark went viral Thursday. We've identified her as Jackson area woman Bess Norville. We called to find out what she was thinking in those moments. But whoever answered at her house said she has no comment, other than she's 100 percent for Trump.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



