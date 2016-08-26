Nuns' legacy remembered in Holmes County

Police are asking for your help to solve the brutal murder of two nuns in Holmes County.

A small town in shock after the women were found stabbed in their Durant home Thursday. The reward is now up to $22,500.

Lexington is a small town, but Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill had a big impact in the area for three decades.

"This is one of the poorest counties in all of Mississippi," said Sister Margaret Held in a video from the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The video highlighted the work they were doing at the Lexington Medical Clinic. It was produced just ten months ago.

"We make a difference in people's lives and we never know what the difference is," said Merrill in the video.

Father Gregory Plata, seemingly couldn't help, but grin when I asked him what the two were like.

"Just so unpretentious," Plata explained. "So down to earth. Both of them were outgoing. Sister Paula would be a little bit more shy."

They were both nurse practitioners. Sister Paula was from Boston and Sister Margaret from Milwaukee. But they'd made Mississippi both their home and mission field.

"They know that sisters are generally kind and giving," noted Plata. "And so they saw that encapsulated in the lives of these two women."

A small bouquet is now placed at the foot of the door of the clinic where they had been working for the last four years.

"These wonderful women are going to be there anymore and there's going to be a big gap left," Plata described.

Father Plata says they'd go to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington to fellowship every Thursday. They even sang and led the choir.But it's clear that their presence will be missed not just within the four walls of the church, but throughout the small community.

Final arrangements for the two nuns have been made.

Anyone that has information that may be useful in solving this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099.

