No Bond for Kosciusko man accused of killing nuns

The man accused of killing two nuns in Durant last week made his first court appearance Monday.

A Holmes County judge denied bond for Rodney Earl Sanders. Sanders, 46, who showed no emotion as he walked out of court Monday.

He is accused of stabbing Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margaret Held last week in their Durant home.

Forty-six-year old Sanders has been charged with two counts of capital murder, grand larceny and burglary in connection with the killing of two nuns.

A welfare check was conducted after Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill did not show up to work Thursday. When police arrived at the home, they found both women dead inside their Durant home.

"The entire community is sadden by this horrific incident and we just offer prayers to the family and just know we going to come together and everybody has our prayers," said Akillie Malone Oliver, District Attorney for Holmes County.

Oliver says the evidence against Sanders is strong. The Sisters' two religious communities released a joint statement saying they are against the death penalty.

"We are going to consider all factors. We are going to consider the heinous nature of the crime and their wishes," Oliver explained.

Sanders has had previous run ins with the law dating back to 1999 in Iowa. Iowa Department of Corrections records show the 46 year old was in prison for second-degree robbery from June of 2004 to February of 2011. Prior to that conviction he served time for theft from 1999 to 2002.

In 1986 he served six years for armed robbery according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He was on probation for felony drunk driving in 2015 during the time of the killings.

I think that the evidence that we have against him is pretty strong and we are going to go in to do the best we can to seek justice for this family," said Oliver.

The community is now breathing a sigh of relief because he is off the streets.

“We can get back to normal now,” said Durant Mayor Tasha Davis

Davis said after the double murder happened Thursday, fear began to creep into this small town.

“Because we do sit on our porch in evening, we wave to people," said Davis. "Now we can get back to doing what we are use to doing, where some who live alone may have been afraid, while he was out and didn't have a suspect in custody.”

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said it is still unknown if the suspect targeted the nuns.

“He probably knew they were good decent people and would help people and that what lead them there or he was passing by and saw opportunity," said March. "We just don't know yet”

“That man needed to be put off the streets as fast as possible,” said Durant Store manager Johnny Estep.

Folks in Durant say they will now begin the healing process after losing two very important women who made it their life's mission to make the area a better place to live.

“It is time to heal and go on," said Estep. "But remember the good job they done for this community and all Holmes County.”

