Hundreds pay tribute to slain nuns killed in Mississippi

An outpouring of support was shown in Holmes County, Sunday, to remember the lives of Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margaret Held.

The two nuns served the Holmes County community for decades.

Their lives were tragically taken last week in their home on Castalian Springs Road in Durant.

More than 100 people packed Saint Thomas Catholic Church. Sister Paula Merrill's sister traveled from Massachusetts to pay respects.

"I said to God on Wednesday, I said I don't know why you did this. I didn't see this as the earthly end, but I have to believe you have a plan and that there will be so much good that will come from this," said Rosemarie Merrill, Sister Paula's older sister. "I want her to be remembered as a loving, caring person, who felt that everyone was a child of God and should be treated with dignity."

Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Held worked as nurse practitioners and dedicated their lives to serving others.

"We know that they were the most caring people and they would want to continue to reach out and care," said Rosemarie Rombalski, of School Sister St. Francis in Wisconsin. "They were so giving and accepting of people."

The two women helped less fortunate people get proper health care.

"Who's going to go to bat for these people?" said Jamie Sample, a friend of both victims. "They saw people that nobody would see because they don't have money and it would come out of their pockets from donations, family members. But they never turned anyone away."

Authorities arrested Rodney Earl Sanders for the killings. A motive for the murders is still not known.

"This is not religious. This is not a hate crime," Merrill's sister explained. "I'm positive it is fueled by something other than that or all the terrible things he lived through his life. I forgive him. I don't understand why he did it. I would like to know that."

People from all over the country came to honor their lives. A few out of town sisters came to the victim's home to bless their house.

"We wanted to go to the house just to be there and to bless that space from our perspective it's a holy ground and sacred ground," said Susan Gatz from Sister of Charity of Nazareth, Kentucky. "We wanted wonderful energy to be there."

A Memorial Mass will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter the Apostle in Jackson. Bishop Kopacz will be the principal celebrant.

