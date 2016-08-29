Memorial Mass held for nuns murdered in Mississippi

A Memorial Mass was held on Monday at the Cathedral of Saint Peter the Apostle in Jackson to remember the lives of Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margaret Held.

The Cathedral was filled for the Memorial Mass celebrating these sisters' lives and service. During the message, Father Gregory Plata told the congregation that the answer to why this terrible crime occurred is anyone's guess.

He said what he does know is that sister Margaret and Sister Paula would have wanted everyone to keep loving.

It was a message of forgiveness and one that some of the people leaving said they needed to hear.

There were tears but there was also a celebration of the lives well lived. Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margaret Held were nurse practitioners who worked in Mississippi for 30 years.

"Why this horrific crime happened is anyone's guess," said Father Gregory Plata, OFM. "However, I truly believe with all my heart that Sister Margaret and Sister Paula would tell us that we still need to keep on loving."



The Sisters' religious orders released a joint statement against the death penalty. Father Plata noted that he knows that will be tough to process for some.



"Justice for a heinous crime demands punishment but it does not demand revenge," noted Plata.



"God put the right words in Father Greg's mouth," said Polly Hammett, a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi in Madison. "He told him what we needed to hear to deal with something so tragic and so hard to comprehend. And something we'll never be able to accept. We'll just have to learn to deal with it."



The mass was also a celebration of the love and service the sisters committed their lives to in Mississippi.

The two nuns served the Holmes County community for decades. Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Held worked as nurse practitioners and dedicated their lives to serving others.

Durant Assistant Police Chief James Lee says his department received a request at around 10 am on Thursday to make a wellness check at the home of the nuns after they didn't come to work.

Authorities found the women, brutally killed, in their home on Castalian Springs Road in Durant. The nuns' missing car was located late Thursday night behind a grocery store on Mill Street, about a mile away from where they lived.

The car was towed to a crime lab for analysis. Authorities have not released a motive or cause of death, but the Rev. Greg Plata said police told him the sisters were stabbed.

RELATED: Nuns' legacy remembered in Holmes County

READ MORE: Durant community reacts to shocking deaths of beloved nuns

46-year-old Rodney Earl Sanders of Kosciusko has been charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the killing of the two nuns. MBI agents were able to develop enough information to charge Sanders after an interview Friday evening.

“Sanders was developed as a person of interest early on in the investigation,” said MBI Director Lt. Colonel Jimmy Jordan. “With the cooperation of the Durant and Kosciusko Police Departments, Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Attorney General Office this heinous crime has been resolved.”

It was also revealed that Sanders had served time in prison in Iowa.

Records from the Iowa Department of Corrections show that he was in prison from June 2004 to February 2011 on a conviction of second-degree robbery. Records show he also was in prison in Iowa from August 1999 to August 2002 on a conviction of theft, and from April to October 1996 for two counts of third-offense drunken driving.



Mississippi Department of Corrections records show Sanders was on probation after a prison term for a felony drunken-driving conviction last year, and he served six years in prison in Mississippi after a 1986 armed-robbery conviction.



Some of those in attendance at the memorial said they didn't know the Sisters personally but were so shocked by the murders wanted to pay their respects.

READ MORE: Kosciusko man arrested in nuns' murders

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.