Slain nuns' honored in Memorial Mass in Jackson

Hundreds of people are remembering the lives and service of the two nuns found murdered in their Durant home last week. A memorial mass for Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margaret Held was held in Jackson Monday at the Cathedral of Saint Peter the Apostle.

There were tears but there was also a celebration of the lives well lived. Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margaret Held were nurse practitioners who worked in Mississippi for 30 years.

"Why this horrific crime happened is anyone's guess," said Father Gregory Plata, OFM. "However, I truly believe with all my heart that Sister Margaret and Sister Paula would tell us that we still need to keep on loving."



The Sisters' religious orders released a joint statement against the death penalty. Father Plata noted that he knows that will be tough to process for some.



"Justice for a heinous crime demands punishment but it does not demand revenge," noted Plata.



"God put the right words in Father Greg's mouth," said Polly Hammett, a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi in Madison. "He told him what we needed to hear to deal with something so tragic and so hard to comprehend. And something we'll never be able to accept. We'll just have to learn to deal with it."



The mass was also a celebration of the love and service the sisters committed their lives to in Mississippi.



"They had a passion and a love for the people, for the community," explained Debra Haymon who crossed paths with the women in her work with home health. "They cared about everybody."



They spent their time working with the poor as nurse practitioners, most recently at Lexington Medical Clinic. Father Plata mentioned that the women served not only with love but trust.



"They freely chose to serve others amidst the uncertainties, the unfairness and the violence of this world," he said.

Some of those in attendance said they didn't know the Sisters personally but were so shocked by the murders wanted to pay their respects.

