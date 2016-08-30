No Bond for Kosciusko man accused of killing nuns

The man accused of killing both nuns made his first court appearance Monday.

A Holmes County judge denied bond for Rodney Earl Sanders. Sanders ,46, showed no emotion as he walked out of court.

He is accused of stabbing Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margaret Held last week in their Durant home.



"The entire community is sadden by this horrific incident and we just offer prayers to the family and just know we going to come together and everybody has our prayers," said Akillie Malone Oliver, District Attorney for Holmes County,



Oliver says the evidence against Sanders is strong. The Sisters' two religious communities released a joint statement saying they are against the death penalty.



"We are going to consider all factors. We are going to consider the heinous nature of the crime and their wishes," Oliver explained.



Sanders has had previous run ins with the law dating back to 1999 in Iowa. Iowa Department of Corrections records show the 46 year old was in prison for second-degree robbery from June of 2004 to February of 2011. Prior to that conviction he served time for theft from 1999 to 2002. In 1986 he served six years for armed robbery according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was on probation for felony drunk driving in 2015 during the time of the killings.



"I think that the evidence that we have against him is pretty strong and we are going to go in to do the best we can to seek justice for this family," Oliver said.

