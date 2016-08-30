Mississippi isn't immune to voter database hacking attempts

Hackers are finding new ways to access your personal information, including voter records. Attempted breaches in Illinois and Arizona have some wondering if it's connected to the upcoming election.

If you're registered to vote, the state has all your personal information. And Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says that makes the system attractive to hackers.

"We work on this every day,' said Hosemann. "During the month of July, we had over 5,000 attempts to penetrate our statewide election management system. And it's done by hackers from all over."

But Hosemann said there's no need to worry about a connection to the election here.

"They're not going to steal our election," noted Hosemann. "All of our computers that you vote on are actually not connected to the Internet. They're each and everyone separate."

Even with the existing protections, the Secretary of State's office is getting ready to add what they call geographic blocking.

"And that would mean that China, Russia and other countries will not be able to get into our statewide election system under any circumstances," added Hosemann.

