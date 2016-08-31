Closer look into past Simpson County jail escapes

Since November of 2015, there have been three instances where inmates have escaped jail guards in Simpson County.

The latest escapee, Dustin Daniel Lindsey turned himself into authorities Tuesday morning. Sheriff Donald O'Cain says he is beefing up security there so this doesn't happen again.

"A lot of them are drug related and when they get on that drug that they are taking, you take a habit away from them they get desperate," said Sheriff O'Cain. "You know we are on a limited budget and we are always looking for ways to improve on pay raises. We need to train more people and we started to hire part time people and train part time people."

In November of 2015, two inmates, Cutrell Varnado, who was serving time for capital murder, and Shawn Bratcher, escaped. In May of 2016, Johnny Lee Taylor, an inmate getting treatment at Simpson County General Hospital, escaped through the back door.

"It put me on alert to take extra precaution," said Glenda Gray of Simpson. "You don't want to walk out into your yard and be surprised unexpectedly. You don't want to meet danger."

In June of this year, Johnny Lee Taylor managed to get away again, this time with Russell Williams and Shawn Bratcher, who got out before. They broke the bars on the skylight of the roof and used bedsheets to make a get-away.

"Where the bars were ruined vertical, we put horizontal bars across them. So that nobody would be able to get out through the roof anymore," said the Sheriff.



Sheriff O'Cain says he's increased guards in his jail that houses 100 inmates and plans to heighten security.

"We are putting more hands on the management over there and every time we find a problem, we find a solution for it and we fix it," he explained.



"I think that will be a good thing and that would help us to be a little more at ease knowing that he beefed up the security," said Gray.

