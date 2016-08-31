Mississippi's school grading system could be changing

Mississippi's State Board of Education is proposing changes to the school rating system. The public has the chance to weigh in before anything is a done deal.

This year, just 10% of Mississippi school districts get an A. While 14% will get an F, no matter what.



"The changes have struck the scores that have been used in the past to determine whether a school gets an A,B,C,D or F rating," noted The Parents' Campaign Executive Director Nancy Loome. "And those scores have been replaced with percentiles."



The Parent's Campaign doesn't think it's beneficial to predetermine how districts will perform.



"That doesn't give an accurate picture of how schools are doing," noted Loome.



Just Wednesday, the Department of Education seemed to be trying to clear the air when it sent out a memo to districts saying numbers will be given for cut scores after they get the new data in October.



"They're aiming to set a bar that schools can then exceed but that wasn't as clearly communicated in that public comment document and that's where the confusion comes in," said Canter.



Mississippi First Executive Director Rachel Canter admitted some districts will feel like they're moving backwards this year. But they have to think of this as a new starting point.



"We're kind of going back to zero," noted Canter. "So, people should really not look at this year's grade in comparison to last year's grade. This should be the new normal and then each year we're going to hope to see improvement from this year."



The deadline to submit public comments is 5pm September 13.

