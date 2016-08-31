We have the last and oldest member of a sibling group this week on Wednesday’s Child. Kyle is 11 years old and sees himself as the protector and father figure to his younger brother and sisters. He is hoping they find a forever family.

Kyle watches over his younger siblings. The best time for him is being with his sisters and brother, playing outside or watching scary movies.

Kyle said, “do things like jump and stuff on the trampoline. When they do something wrong I have to help them be good.”

Kyle also likes playing games on his Ipad, or challenging his siblings to hide and seek or UNO. He has decided on what he says is the best job for him when he grows up.

Kyle told us, “Police. Reporter: Why do you want to be a police officer? Kyle said, so I can help people.”

Like his siblings Kyle has been in the same foster home for the last 3 years. He was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder with Hyperactivity. He has some behavior issues but is in therapy. Kyle says he wants to be adopted but only with the rest of his family.

Kyle explained, “a good one. Somebody that wants all of us.”

Kyle says 3 years in foster care is enough and he is ready for a permanent place with his siblings to call home.

To learn more about adoption call the Mississippi Adoption Resource Exchange at 1-800-821-9157.

