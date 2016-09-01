Mississippi getting proactive with sexual harassment prevention training

The state of Mississippi is taking a proactive approach against sexual harassment and discrimination.

It comes in the wake of two lawsuits against state agencies.

"We have a zero tolerance for anyone that believes that they might be able to sexually harass an individual in the workplace or create a hostile work environment," said Governor Phil Bryant. "Or I think discriminate because of gender in the workplace."

But that's exactly what was alleged in two recently settled cases filed against individuals within the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. One was against Mike Perkins with the Bureau of Narcotics.

In the complaint,it said Perkins had a certificate in his office from sexual harassment training with the word "failed" stamped on it.

The state has had prevention training in the past but they've paid a pretty penny to keep it up through a private company. Now, Governor Bryant is hoping the state can send a stronger message that things like this aren't acceptable.

"Ignore them because they think that they're simply a woman and can't do the job in a man's world," noted Bryant. "That's put simply but we're just not going to have that in this government in Mississippi in today's time."

The State Personnel Board designed and will manage the new webinar training.

"It should be a part of every new employees introduction into state government," added Bryant.

It hasn't been used that widely yet. It was piloted this spring and launched in June.

