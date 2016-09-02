College football translates to big business in Mississippi

Being a college football fan in Mississippi often means shelling out a lot of money. Ticket prices aside, there's big business that's fueled by college kickoffs.

Football gear is just another way for fans to make their allegiances clear. But this year there is one change at Mississippi State that hasn't left fans with much of an option about shelling out extra cash for gear. It's the clear bag policy.



"We've sold out once or twice," said Ramona Ozier at College Corner in Ridgeland. "And had to reorder. I think we're on our last 24."



It's an example of how being a college football fan in Mississippi often means shelling out a lot of money. Ole Miss and Mississippi State have added game day color schedules in recent years. That makes it tough for even the less-fashion conscious to get away with just one go-to game day outfit.



"You have to always go out and shop and buy the right color that you're supposed to wear at the right time," noted Mississippi State fan Dana Jenkins.

"I do like to match what everybody else will be wearing," added Ole Miss fan Ryan Williams.



No matter the colors, shops like College Corner that cater to every kind of gear under the sun---see the benefits in sales.



"This is what we've been waiting for for eight months and it's here," said Ozier.



Meanwhile, some of the competition starts well before kickoff. Some fans put their priority on the tailgate. And again, more businesses benefit.

"Especially if State or Ole Miss is playing, there a big demand," said Jarrell Young, catering manager at Georgia Blue. "They pick up food here, take it there. Whether they pick it up or not, folks still love it."

It's easier for some folks to buy instead of break their backs in the kitchen or at the grill.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.